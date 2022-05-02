Husso is projected to defend the cage versus the Wild on the road for Game 1 on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso has been sharing the crease of late with Jordan Binnington, with Husso appearing in five of the Blues' last 11 contests. In those outings, the Finn went 3-1-1 with a 3.80 GAA, including his most recent start in which he gave up six goals on 44 shots. While Husso will get Game 1, he figures to be on a short leash and could be quickly replaced before Game 2 on Wednesday if he struggles.