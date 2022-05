Husso allowed four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Husso allowed the first three goals of the game, and then another goal to Nathan MacKinnon late in the third period. The Blues erased both deficits before Tyler Bozak won the game 3:38 into overtime. Husso still hasn't been all that effective with 13 goals allowed in his last three games, but he did enough Wednesday to earn the Blues another game, which is set for Friday in St. Louis.