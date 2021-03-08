Husso was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's road game versus the Sharks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso recorded a win in each of his last four appearances, including the 7-6 win over the Sharks in which fellow netminder Jordan Binnington lost his temper after being pulled. During his four-game win streak, Husso posted a .900 save percentage and a 3.43 GAA. The 26-year-old is starting to get into his groove at the top level. Meanwhile, the Sharks have lost five of their last six outings while averaging 3.4 goals per contest.

