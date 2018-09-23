Husso made 16 saves in Sunday's preseason contest, helping St. Louis defeat the Blue Jackets 5-1.

The Finnish-born netminder allowed one goal Sunday but was otherwise solid in his full-game outing. A season ago, Husso posted a 15-14 record in AHL San Antonio and is likely to begin 2018-19 in the minors. At this point, he is not fantasy relevant.