Blues' Ville Husso: Solid in win
Husso made 16 saves in Sunday's preseason contest, helping St. Louis defeat the Blue Jackets 5-1.
The Finnish-born netminder allowed one goal Sunday but was otherwise solid in his full-game outing. A season ago, Husso posted a 15-14 record in AHL San Antonio and is likely to begin 2018-19 in the minors. At this point, he is not fantasy relevant.
