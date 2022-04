Husso led the Blues onto the ice and will be in the crease versus the Wild at home Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso has been splitting the starts with Jordan Binnington over the last four games but almost certainly will be the starter in the postseason considering he is riding a five-game winning streak during which he registered a 2.19 GAA. WIth the Blues entering a back-to-back, Binnington figures to get the nod versus the Preds on Sunday.