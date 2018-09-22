Blues' Ville Husso: Starting in Columbus
Husso will get the start in goal in Sunday's road preseason matchup with the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Per coach Mike Yeo, Husso will play the entire game Sunday, making him a goaltender daily-fantasy players may want to target. As long as Jake Allen is healthy, Husso will be assigned to AHL Cleveland once the preseason comes to a close.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...