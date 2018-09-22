Husso will get the start in goal in Sunday's road preseason matchup with the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Per coach Mike Yeo, Husso will play the entire game Sunday, making him a goaltender daily-fantasy players may want to target. As long as Jake Allen is healthy, Husso will be assigned to AHL Cleveland once the preseason comes to a close.

