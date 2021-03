Husso will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Ducks, surrendering four goals on 33 shots, but he ultimately did enough to secure his fourth win of the season. The 26-year-old Finn will try to earn a fourth straight victory in a road matchup with a slumping LA squad that's lost three straight contests.