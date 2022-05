Husso will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Husso was unbeatable in his first career playoff start in Monday's Game 1 against Minnesota, stopping all 37 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 victory. He'll try to help the Blues return to St. Louis with a commanding 2-0 series lead by picking up a second straight win over the same Wild team Wednesday.