Per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Husso was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Friday's Game 3 at home versus the Wild.

Husso struggled in Wednesday's Game 3, surrendering five goals on just 27 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. The 27-year-old netminder will try to shake off that lousy performance and help the Blues take a 2-1 series lead by securing his second win of the playoffs at home Friday.