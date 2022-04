Husso made 32 saves on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

Husso was sharp on Tuesday, holding the Bruins to only two goals on their first 34 shots before allowing the Charlie McAvoy winner in overtime. The OT loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the 27-year-old netminder. Husso has been great for St. Louis since taking over as the starter, posting a 24-6-5 record with a .923 save percentage.