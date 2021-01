Husso allowed four goals on 11 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Husso's NHL debut couldn't have gone much worse, but he won't be stuck with the loss after Friday's blowout. As backup to Jordan Binnington, Husso won't get a lot of playing time in 2020-21 -- the Blues' first back-to-back is Jan. 23 and 24 at home versus the Kings. Fantasy managers in most formats can stay away from Husso as he gets his feet wet at the NHL level.