Blues' Ville Husso: Struggling in minors
Husso has a .879 save percentage, 3.58 GAA and a .879 save percentage in 10 appearances for AHL San Antonio this season.
It's a disappointing start for Husso, who recorded a .922 save percentage and four shutouts last year, earning a spot on the AHL's All-Rookie Team. Fellow netminder Jordan Binnington has largely outplayed Husso this season with a .925 save percentage and a 4-3-0 record. There's still plenty of optimism for Husso to turn it around. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Blues' assistant GM Kevin McDonald views this as a "learning situation" for Husso, who has "elite talent" but is being pushed in his own net by Binnington. Husso, 23, would be best-served by making that transition soon, as the turbulence in the Blues' crease is well-documented.
