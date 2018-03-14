Blues' Ville Husso: Summoned by parent club again
The Blues recalled Husso from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
Carter Hutton underwent an exam on his injured neck Wednesday, and it must not have gone particularly well, as it appears as though the Blues will once again need Husso to fill in as Jake Allen's backup Thursday against Colorado. The 23-year-old netminder will be returned to the minors as soon as Hutton is given the green light to return, but there's currently no telling when that might be.
