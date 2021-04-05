Husso was the first goalie off of morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso was impressive in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche, steering away 32 shots. On the other hand, Jordan Binnington is on a five-game losing streak while posting an .885 save percentage. Head coach Craig Berube is making a statement to the faltering Blues by starting Husso, who should have his hands full because the Golden Knights rank 10th in the league with 3.14 goals per game.