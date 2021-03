Husso kicked out 17 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Husso had his four-game winning streak come to an end when San Jose's Evander Kane cashed in a 2-on-1 opportunity 41 seconds into overtime. The 25-year-old has put together a 5-2-1 record behind No. 1 starter Jordan Binnington despite a rough 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage.