Husso stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Husso relieved Jordan Binnington (lower body) in the first period. Things fell apart for Husso in the second period, when he allowed a pair of goals, and his trek to the bench for an extra attacker in the third went awry, leading to the back-breaker. With Binnington's status in doubt for Monday's Game 4, Husso could be set to take over as the starter going forward. His appearance Saturday was his first since May 6.