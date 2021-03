Husso will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso will draw the start in the second half of a road back-to-back. The 26-year-old goalie has a 5-3-1 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Sharks have averaged three goals per game in their last five outings, so this isn't a favorable matchup for Husso.