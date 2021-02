Husso will draw the start at home against the Ducks on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Husso will face Anaheim after Jordan Binnington earned a 23-save victory over the Ducks on Saturday. The 25-year-old was crushed for five goals in his last outing on Jan. 24, his first career NHL start. He'll look for better results against an Anaheim squad that ranks dead last in the NHL with just 1.67 goals per game.