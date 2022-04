Husso will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso was on a six-game winning streak before losing to Boston in overtime Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 24-6-6 with an impressive 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage through 38 games this season. He'll face the Ducks for the first time after going 2-0-0 against them during the 2020-21 campaign.