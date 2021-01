Husso will patrol the crease for Sunday's home tilt with Los Angeles, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso will make his second appearance of the season and first career NHL start. He was hammered with four goals on 14 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington against the Avalanche on Jan. 15. Husso recorded a .909 save percentage and 2.56 GAA in 42 AHL games last season. The 25-year-old likely won't see much action this season as Binnington is used to carrying a heavy workload.