Blues' Ville Husso: Unimpressive AHL numbers
Husso has posted an .898 save percentage, 2.93 GAA and 10-12-8 record with AHL San Antonio this year.
Husso was once expected to be Jake Allen's successor with the big club, but Jordan Binnington took over last year and the rest is history. The 24-year-old Husso has been struggling in the AHL this year but hasn't received a ton of help, either. He won't make his NHL debut this year barring injury at the top level, as it seems unlikely the team deals Jake Allen -- who is signed through the 2020-21 season -- until the offseason, if at all.
