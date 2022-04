Husso turned aside 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston came out of the first period with a 2-1 lead, but Husso shut the Bruins down the rest of the way to earn a win in his fifth straight start. The 27-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since March 26, going 7-0-1 since with a 2.18 GAA and .935 save percentage.