Husso stopped 32 of 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

It was a back-and-forth battle between these two teams, who met for the sixth consecutive game against each other. Husso can thank Mike Hoffman for the game-winning goal in overtime to earn the win. The 26-year-old Husso improved to 2-2-0 with a 3.74 GAA and an .875 save percentage in five appearances. Those ratios are uninspiring, which likely means Jordan Binnington will start Monday's road game in Arizona. Expect Husso to be limited to starts in back-to-back situations.