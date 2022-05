Husso allowed five goals on 36 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso handled the Avalanche's pressure well in the first period, but the strong performance unraveled after that. He's now lost his last four appearances, and the Blues can't afford another defeat -- they face elimination in Wednesday's Game 5 in Denver. Husso has yielded 18 goals across his five playoff outings.