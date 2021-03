Husso gave up four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso held back the Golden Knights for 40 minutes, but they overwhelmed him in the third period. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 5-3-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 10 games. He's gotten results, but rarely has it been easy. The Finn will likely return to backup duties Monday in Los Angeles, as Jordan Binnington should be favored to start.