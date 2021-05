Dunn (upper body) participated in Saturday's practice, but his status for Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche remains up in the air, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dunn's hoping to make his return to the lineup after missing St. Louis' final 11 regular-season contests. His status will likely come down to pregame warm-ups Monday, though it's possible another update on Dunn will surface following Sunday's practice.