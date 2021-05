Dunn (upper body) was not on the ice for practice Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This is somewhat of an unusual development -- Dunn missed the final 11 games of the regular season, but he practiced Saturday. The two likeliest scenarios are that he's suffered a setback or is simply being given additional rest. Nonetheless, it's unclear if Dunn will play Monday's Game 1 in Colorado.