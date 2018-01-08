Blues' Vince Dunn: Activated off IR
Dunn (illness) was taken off injured reserve Monday.
With Dunn once again available, the Blues sent Jake Walman back to AHL Chicago. Just because the youngster Dunn is healthy, doesn't mean he will immediately return to the lineup, now that Jay Bouwmeester is back in action. If Dunn does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Carl Gunnarsson or Robert Bortuzzo.
