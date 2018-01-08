Dunn (illness) was taken off injured reserve Monday.

With Dunn once again available, the Blues sent Jake Walman back to AHL Chicago. Just because the youngster Dunn is healthy, doesn't mean he will immediately return to the lineup, now that Jay Bouwmeester is back in action. If Dunn does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Carl Gunnarsson or Robert Bortuzzo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories