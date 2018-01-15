Dunn was promoted from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Dunn missed the Blues' previous five outings as he recovered from an illness. Even though the youngster appears to be back at 100 percent following a stint in the minors, there is no guarantee coach Mike Yeo will reinsert him into the lineup. If the defenseman does crack the lineup, he would likely need to beat out Robert Bortuzzo for the last spot.

