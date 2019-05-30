Blues' Vince Dunn: Closing in on return
According to coach Craig Berube, Dunn (upper body) could return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Dunn is clearly on the verge of getting the green light to rejoin the lineup, but the Blues will likely wait and see how he looks during practice Friday before making a final decision on his status for Game 3. Once he's cleared, the 22-year-old will return to his role skating on the Blues' bottom pairing and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...