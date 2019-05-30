According to coach Craig Berube, Dunn (upper body) could return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn is clearly on the verge of getting the green light to rejoin the lineup, but the Blues will likely wait and see how he looks during practice Friday before making a final decision on his status for Game 3. Once he's cleared, the 22-year-old will return to his role skating on the Blues' bottom pairing and second power-play unit.