Blues' Vince Dunn: Collects two points
Dunn scored a goal and dished out an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
Dunn was a healthy scratch for two games earlier this season, but he's recorded two goals, an assist, 14 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating since. It's clear Dunn is determined to stay in the lineup, but he only played 14:56 during the game to rank fifth of the Blues' six defensemen. For the time being, however, Dunn looks to have a spot locked up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.