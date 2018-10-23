Dunn scored a goal and dished out an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dunn was a healthy scratch for two games earlier this season, but he's recorded two goals, an assist, 14 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating since. It's clear Dunn is determined to stay in the lineup, but he only played 14:56 during the game to rank fifth of the Blues' six defensemen. For the time being, however, Dunn looks to have a spot locked up.