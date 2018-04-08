Blues' Vince Dunn: Completes rookie season with 24 points
Dunn compiled five goals and 24 points -- nine on the power play -- in 75 games this season.
The 21-year-old came into training camp last season off many radars, but his solid play combined with the lack of depth on St. Louis' blue line gave Dunn a full-time role in his inaugural year. Dunn fired 138 shots on net this campaign, and he finished with a Corsi For percentage of 54.7 -- the best among Blues' defensemen. Of course, he wasn't facing off against opponents' top talents for the most part, but it shows his ability to be a respectable two-way player.
