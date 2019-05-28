Blues' Vince Dunn: Could play Wednesday
Dunn (upper body) might be an option for Wednesday's Game 2 clash with Boston, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Coach Craig Berube wouldn't go so far as to confirm Dunn would be in the lineup, but it appears the blueliner is trending in the right direction. If the 21-year-old does suit up, it would likely come at the expense of Carl Gunnarsson or Robert Bortuzzo. At this point, fantasy owners should consider Dunn a game-time decision Wednesday.
