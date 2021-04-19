Dunn (undisclosed) is day-to-day after blocking a shot in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear where exactly Dunn is hurting, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche is uncertain at this time. Expect an update on Dunn's status prior to puck drop. Any absence from Dunn would be a major blow to a Blues team that's in a battle for a postseason berth, as he's playing his best hockey of the season at the moment and is riding a five-game point streak.