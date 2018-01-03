Dunn missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn is currently the seventh defenseman on St. Louis' depth chart, so there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vegas even if he's cleared to play beforehand. The 2015 second-round pick has notched three goals and seven points in 39 games this campaign.

