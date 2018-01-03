Blues' Vince Dunn: Dealing with an illness
Dunn missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn is currently the seventh defenseman on St. Louis' depth chart, so there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vegas even if he's cleared to play beforehand. The 2015 second-round pick has notched three goals and seven points in 39 games this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...