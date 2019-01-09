Blues' Vince Dunn: Dealing with lower-body issue
Dunn is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports suggested Dunn was simply a healthy scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, but it's become clear that he's actually dealing with an injury which he sustained during Monday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia. Another update on his status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
