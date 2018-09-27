Blues' Vince Dunn: Dealing with upper-body issue
Dunn suffered an upper-body injury and is day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn's status for Friday's preseason meeting with Dallas was not immediately clear, so it's possible he could still suit up. The obvious priority will be to have the young blueliner ready for Opening Night versus Winnipeg, so don't be surprised if he misses one or both of the remaining tuneups.
