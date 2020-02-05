Blues' Vince Dunn: Drought extends to eight games
Dunn didn't post a point and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Dunn has failed to post a point in eight straight games. His ice time remains low at 16:44 per game during that stretch, but he's a fixture on the power play. It has been an overall disappointing campaign for Dunn, as he's accrued just 14 points thus far after setting a career high with 35 last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.