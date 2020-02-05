Dunn didn't post a point and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Dunn has failed to post a point in eight straight games. His ice time remains low at 16:44 per game during that stretch, but he's a fixture on the power play. It has been an overall disappointing campaign for Dunn, as he's accrued just 14 points thus far after setting a career high with 35 last year.