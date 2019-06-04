Dunn recorded an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over Boston in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Returning following a six-game absence, Dunn wasted no time making an impact, drawing the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's opening marker, scored just 43 seconds into the game. The 22-year-old is up to eight points in 17 playoff appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories