Blues' Vince Dunn: Finishes plus-2 in win
Dunn posted two hits and a plus-2 rating over 16:19 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Dunn failed to notch a point in the high-scoring divisional clash, but he still managed to finish with a positive plus-minus and a physical impact. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-low 16:19 per contest, and despite shooting more often, Dunn has just 19 points through 64 games.
