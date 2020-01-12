Blues' Vince Dunn: First goal since Christmas break
Dunn scored a goal on his lone shot while providing two blocks, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Dunn deposited his seventh goal of the year late in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. It snapped a seven-game goal drought for Dunn, who last found the net on Dec. 23. The 23-year-old has 15 points and is plus-12 in 46 games. While he isn't quite on his 35-point pace of a year ago, he remains a viable option in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.