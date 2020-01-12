Dunn scored a goal on his lone shot while providing two blocks, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Dunn deposited his seventh goal of the year late in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. It snapped a seven-game goal drought for Dunn, who last found the net on Dec. 23. The 23-year-old has 15 points and is plus-12 in 46 games. While he isn't quite on his 35-point pace of a year ago, he remains a viable option in deeper leagues.