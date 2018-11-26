Dunn has zero points and 11 shots on goal in the last five games.

Dunn has eight points -- four on the power play -- in 20 games, putting him on pace for 33 on the year. Since he doesn't log time on the penalty kill, Dunn's averaging just 18:52 per game despite pairing up with captain Alex Pietrangelo. The 22-year-old will look to turn it around in Wednesday's road game versus the Red Wings.