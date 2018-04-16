Dunn won't take part in the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark which will be held in May.

According to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dunn is dealing with an upper-body injury which has prevented his participation. The 21-year-old rookie will likely be disappointed to miss this opportunity, but he and fantasy owners alike should be encouraged that Hockey Canada considered taking him to Denmark. The Blues will likely provide an update on Dunn's status as next season's training camp approaches.