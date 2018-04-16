Blues' Vince Dunn: Forced out of Worlds
Dunn won't take part in the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark which will be held in May.
According to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dunn is dealing with an upper-body injury which has prevented his participation. The 21-year-old rookie will likely be disappointed to miss this opportunity, but he and fantasy owners alike should be encouraged that Hockey Canada considered taking him to Denmark. The Blues will likely provide an update on Dunn's status as next season's training camp approaches.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...