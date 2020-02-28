Blues' Vince Dunn: Forces OT with late goal
Dunn scored a goal on his lone shot and added two PIM with two blocks in a 3-0 overtime win over the Islanders.
Dunn's goal with 1:44 left in regulation not only sent the game into overtime, but it was his first since Jan. 11 and snapped his personal 18-game drought. Dunn's numbers across the board are down from 2018-19, with the exception of his career-high plus-15 rating. He has eight goals and 20 points this season after collecting 12 and 35, respectively, a year ago.
