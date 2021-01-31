Dunn scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Dunn was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus Vegas, with head coach Craig Berube citing defensive performance as a reason for the lineup change. In that regard, Dunn's two blocks can be seen as a positive -- the only other Blue with multiple blocks Saturday was Oskar Sundqvist. Dunn's goal came in the third period with the result already clearly determined. He's up to two tallies, one assist, seven blocked shots and 10 shots on net through seven outings. Dunn will have to keep his play at an acceptable level to avoid losing playing time to Carl Gunnarsson or the soon-to-return Robert Bortuzzo (upper body).