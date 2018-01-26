Dunn posted a power-play assist in Thursday's win over the Avalanche.

Dunn now has one goal and three assists while averaging 15:28 of ice time through the last five games. The 21-year-old has showered 14 shots on goal in that span too, partly because of his consistent power-play usage. The man-advantage work will be even more valuable after the break with the anticipated return of Jaden Schwartz, who had 35 points -- five on the power play -- in 30 games before fracturing his ankle. Dunn could be a cheap option in daily formats and a future star in keeper leagues.