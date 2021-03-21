Dunn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dunn got the Blues on the board at 3:32 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1. In the third period, he set up Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal. Entering Saturday, Dunn had gone five games without a point. The Ontario native is up to 11 points, 48 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-6 rating through 30 appearances. He'll maintain fantasy appeal in deeper formats for his role on the second power-play unit.