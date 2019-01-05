Dunn went minus-1 and didn't record a point in Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Dunn has now gone 30 straight games without lighting the lamp. This isn't a revelation since the 22-year-old scored just five goals last season, but when he scored three times in the first six games of this year it appeared Dunn reached a new level of his game. However, he's a puck distributor by nature, and those skills haven't abandoned him with 13 assists in 36 outings -- he had 19 helpers through 75 games last year.