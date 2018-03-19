Dunn scored a power-play goal and notched three assists in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Alex Pietrangelo also had four points for the Blues, which was notable but makes sense. On the other hand, Dunn managing four points in one game is pretty surprising. After this, the 21-year-old has five goals and 17 assists in 65 games, and he only had four points total in his previous 15 outings. He's not going to do this again more than likely, but the rookie clearly has some offensive potential.