Dunn was packaged off to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Dunn -- who is just returning from a stint on IR -- will spend the Blues' bye week getting his legs back under him after missing the last five contests. With a healthy blue line, St. Louis could decide to keep the youngster in the minors rather than recalling him ahead of Tuesday's contest versus the Maple Leafs.

